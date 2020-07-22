EBR School System delays face-to-face learning through Labor Day; will offer all virtual learning option for entire year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School System Superintendent (EBRPSS) Leslie Brown announced the school district will delay face-to-face learning through Labor Day and will offer an all virtual-learning option for the entire school year beginning on Aug. 10. Brown made the announcement during a virtual news conference Wednesday, July 22.
The school year will start virtually for all students in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System on Aug. 10. School officials will continue to analyze the state’s data on cases of COVID-19 in the parish and state to determine a date when the school district can move to a hybrid model of face-to-face and virtual learning. See the full news release from EBRPSS below.
Officials did not give a date as to when they anticipated the hybrid learning model would start.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System today announced it will now offer an all-virtual learning model for all students August 10 through Labor Day, unless otherwise announced. The decision to change the original reopening plan and to delay the start date was made in response to additional stakeholder feedback and continually rising local and state rates of COVID-19.
Under the all-virtual model, learning will be facilitated remotely through each student’s school of record.
The district stands committed to gradually returning to face-to-face learning for students, prioritizing those in the early grades first, as the city and state continue to monitor the public health crisis and navigate the phased reopening.
In addition to the aforementioned shifts, it is important to note:
• Staff will engage in professional development from August 3-August 7. Staff will return to work for school-level professional development days during this period. By pushing back the start date for students from August 6 to August 10, staff have been given additional time to prepare for the first day. The delayed start date for students should have no impact on the academic calendar, including scheduled holidays.
• The district is poised to achieve a 1:1 student-to-device ratio by the start of school. For households in need of connectivity or devices, support will be provided. Families are encouraged to reach out to their child’s school for assistance or visit https://www.ebr.technology/ for more information.
• The district remains committed to frequent, clear communication. Information and updates will be provided through the district’s official communication channels, such as the district website and FAQ resources, the EBR Schools Facebook page and robocalls to staff and families.
• Families will have the option of an all-virtual model for the entire school year. This will be an option even if schools shift to offering a hybrid learning model, in which students engage in face-to-face instruction on certain days each week and engage in remote learning on other days.
“We know the fall semester will look and feel different from those of the past. Just as none of us could have predicted the past four months, the future remains uncertain,” said Leslie M. Brown, incoming EBRPSS Superintendent. “Time and time again, the unity and collective strength of the EBR team has proven itself resilient. In order to meet our challenges, we will continue to work together in the midst of these unprecedented times. More than ever, we thank our educators for their commitment, and we thank our students and families for their flexibility and perseverance. United with our community partners, we continue to seek ways for collaboration and coordination of resources to move us forward.”
