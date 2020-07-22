$600 unemployment supplement set to expire this week

By Rilwan Balogun | July 22, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:16 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -This week will be the last time those on unemployment receive the extra $600 supplement until Congress passes a new bill.

Both sides of the aisle promise to send another round of direct payments to Americans.

The debate now is how much and how soon?

Millions unemployed with benefits set to expire

Congress is working on a tight timeline as lawmakers go on August recess in three weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is set to propose a $1 trillion package that would send direct payments to Americans below a certain income level, extend small business loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, and set aside $105 billion for education.

It’s unclear exactly if and how much would be given to those on unemployment.

In the House, Democrats passed the Heroes Act which would continue the $600 through January.

In the package, it would also send direct payments to individuals, offer hazard pay to essential workers, and give aid to state and local governments.

Today, a group plans to deliever letters from unemployed workers to the offices of Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy.

