SU hosting drive-thru food pantry event, free COVID-19 testing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting an event Saturday, July 25 in which families in need can get food and get tested for COVID-19.
The event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on Southern’s campus. Organizers from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank plan to distribute 1,500 boxes of food to families in need. Those attending are required to wear face masks and remain in their cars for the drive-thru event, which will be held in the parking lot of the activity center.
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will also be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
