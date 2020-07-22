SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Christian Lions

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Christian Lions are stop No. 38 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
The Lions averaged 43.5 points per game last year in their three wins but just 13 points per game in their eight losses.
Head coach Josh Puryear is entering his eighth season at the helm of the program and is known for throwing the ball around quite a bit out of the spread.
However, Puryear will have to make adjustments going into this season because his quarterback from 2019 actually suffered a bad back injury this offseason, which means change schematically. The team said it has to flush 2019 altogether.
“It’s going to probably take on a different role offensively this year but that’s a good thing for us,” said Puryear. “We’re probably not going to sling it around as much as we’re used to doing. We’re going to try and establish the run a little more this year but we’re also going to need all 11 guys on offense to contribute and be as efficient as possible.”
“We have to leave that behind,” added senior center and linebacker Collin Peterson. “We have to move forward. Can’t keep our heads on that and we have to adjust to a new system.”
