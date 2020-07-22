Southland Conference plans to play fall football as scheduled

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southland Conference Media Day was Wednesday, July 22, and Commissioner Tom Burnett said the conference is committed to playing football in the fall as scheduled.
“To some degree, we’re going to have to be responsive to what other conferences do, but right now, our intent is to motor forward and play the schedule as it currently lies,” said Burnett.
He added fan attendance will be up to each school.
Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo led his Lions to their first FCS Playoff berth since 2014. They are picked to finish fourth in the conference this season. Click here for the preseason poll.
Southeastern will open the 2020 season at Tulane on September 3.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.