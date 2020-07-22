Two critical in shooting on Dalton Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in Baton Rouge Wednesday night (July 22).
The call went out around 7:45 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Dalton Street near N 38th Street. Emergency officials say two patients were critically injured in the shooting.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we have more information.
Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
