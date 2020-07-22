Qualifying for Nov. 3 election begins in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Candidates seeking to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot officially threw their hats in the political ring Wednesday, July 22 qualifying to run for office at clerks of courts’ offices across Louisiana and the State Archives Building in Baton Rouge.
Judges and district attorneys are up for re-election, and each of Louisiana’s six congressional seats are up for grabs. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will also vie for re-election.
“We’re not taking it as an easy road,” Cassidy said in February before any challengers had announced. “We’re working as if we have the strongest opponent in the world.”
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will qualify for the senate race Thursday, July 23. Some political watchers say he’s the strongest democratic candidate for statewide office since Governor John Bel Edwards first ran in 2015.
“Bill Cassidy looked like he was going to have a free ride, as far as candidates with resources going up against him go,” WAFB political analyst Jim Engster said. “But now it’s a whole new ballgame.”
Perkins announced his campaign staff Wednesday, which includes a number of strategists who worked on Edwards’ successful re-election campaign.
Prior to becoming Shreveport’s mayor, Perkins served three tours in the U.S. Army. He was the president of his class at Harvard Law and at West Point.
“It’ll be tough for a candidate even as palatable as Adrian Perkins to win against an incumbent Republican who hasn’t made a lot of unforced errors in Bill Cassidy,” Engster said. “He’s going to have to do an enormous amount of heavy lifting and hope that Bill Cassidy has some sort of big mistake or there’s some huge revelation, otherwise this is going to be a race in which republicans around the country will feel relatively secure that the GOP will retain.”
Qualifying ends at 4:30 on Friday, July 24. More candidates will announce for the Senate seat.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.