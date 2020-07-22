OLOL suspends non-emergency surgeries for 2 weeks due to increase in COVID-19 patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hospital officials with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center (OLOL) tell WAFB’s Scottie Hunter they have temporarily suspended non-emergency surgeries for at least two weeks due to a “rapid” rise in COVID-19 patients.
See the full statement from OLOL’s chief medical officer, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, below.
“To make additional beds and staff available to handle the rapid increase in COVID-19 patients, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has implemented a two-week pause on adding new non-emergent surgeries that require an in-patient bed at our main campus to the surgery schedule. Urgent and emergent cases are continuing without delay. Surgeries will continue as normal at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension.
Outpatient procedures continue uninterrupted and we encourage patients to maintain those procedures and not delay care. We have seen the negative health impacts that delaying needed care caused earlier this year. We are hoping to avoid that as much as we can during the current surge and ensure that patients do not delay the care they need to stay healthy,” O’Neal said.
