Navigating the challenges of going back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The date for in-person learning continues to change, but the recommendation from experts has not - get your kids ready now!
Preparing your children early for the potential challenges that will eventually come is the best step parents can take while waiting for officials to make final decisions.
Dr. Emily Vincent, Medical Director of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, joined the 9News Morning team to talk about some of those steps.
Carmen Poe also picked up some tips from experts about the reality of masks. Your kid doesn’t want to wear one, especially for an entire school day? Not surprising. That’s why you need to help them build their interest and endurance.
But all of that just scratches the surface, so we created a space to keep the conversation going. Join the 9News Back to School Headquarters Facebook group to join in on the conversation. Ask questions and get tips from others in the community. Share the things you’re learning, too, because it really does take a village.
