LSU gymnastics releases 2021 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics has announced its 2021 schedule, which includes six meets in the PMAC.
The Tigers will face nine teams that finished in the top-25 a season ago.
Oregon State, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, New Hampshire, Missouri, and Illinois will travel to Baton Rouge. The Tigers will travel to Arkansas, TWU, Auburn, Alabama, and Kentucky.
Click here for the full schedule.
LSU finished No. 1 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 2 in the nation with an average of 11,417 fans each meet in 2020.
Click here for ticket information.
The SEC Championship will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on March 20. LSU won the SEC title in 2019.
The NCAA Championships will take place April 16-17 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.