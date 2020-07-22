Lids on these dutch ovens can explode, injure cook

Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name simmerlite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. The product was sold in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.” The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe. The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.” The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.” There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles. The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode. (Source: CPSC)