Lids on these dutch ovens can explode, injure cook

Lids on these dutch ovens can explode, injure cook
Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name simmerlite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. The product was sold in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.” The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe. The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.” The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.” There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles. The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode. (Source: CPSC)
By Kevin Foster | July 22, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 12:10 PM

(WAFB) - Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name simmerlite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. Over 11,000 dutch ovens are included.

Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name simmerlite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. The product was sold in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.” The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe. The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.” The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.” There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles. The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode.
Cookware Company recalled dutch ovens sold under the brand name Greenpan and model name simmerlite between September of 2018 and May of 2020. The product was sold in six sizes, 3.5Q-7.0Q, and two colors: Black Metallic and Smokey Sky Blue. The top of the lid says “THE DUTCH OVEN” and “GREENPAN.” The bottom of the lid states “Dishwasher Safe. The Dutch Oven Designed and Engineered in Belgium.” The bottom of the oven states “Original GreenPan with Magneto2 Induction Technology All Heat Sources Including Induction.” There is a four-digit date code laser etched onto the back of the sidehandles. The UPC code is printed on the bottom of the box under the barcode. (Source: CPSC)

The company received three reports of the glass lid sold with its ovens exploding while in the oven. In one case, the user reported property damage.

Contact Cookware Company for a refund or replacement lid by calling 877-926-6526 if your oven has the info below printed on its packaging underneath the barcode.

PRODUCT NAME - UPC CODE:

  • GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016505
  • GreenPan Simmerlite 4.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016512
  • GreenPan Simmerlite 5.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837016529
  • GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837017922
  • GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837017939
  • GreenPan Simmerlite 3.5Q covered dutch oven - 885837019681

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.