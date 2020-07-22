FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical low in Gulf to bring some rain to coast before likely Texas landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passing showers were the order of the afternoon Wednesday, with highs for most neighborhoods getting into the 90s as expected. Those rain should largely subside through the evening with a mostly dry night on the way, followed by a mainly dry Thursday morning. Note that we could see spotty showers overnight and for the morning commute, but these should be very limited. Sunrise temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the WAFB area.