FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical low in Gulf to bring some rain to coast before likely Texas landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Passing showers were the order of the afternoon Wednesday, with highs for most neighborhoods getting into the 90s as expected. Those rain should largely subside through the evening with a mostly dry night on the way, followed by a mainly dry Thursday morning. Note that we could see spotty showers overnight and for the morning commute, but these should be very limited. Sunrise temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the WAFB area.
Obviously, the Storm Team’s biggest weather story deals with the tropical low in the Gulf. Although the system is not especially well organized, it has been taking on a configuration that suggests it could become Tropical Depression #8 as early as Wednesday afternoon or evening. A Hurricane Hunter mission is on the way to investigate the system and determine whether it can find a closed surface low which would confirm the tropical depression upgrade.
The good news is regardless of development, confidence is fairly high that the system will make landfall along the Texas coast rather than Louisiana. There’s still a slight chance the low could become Tropical Storm Hanna as the atmosphere over the Gulf should be conducive for some strengthening if the system can consolidate and become better organized. However, it may be that there’s just not enough time over water for the Gulf low to attain the upgrade to a tropical storm.
Regardless of the intensity, rain is likely for the WAFB region Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as the tropical system moves across the Gulf. Coastal parishes could see 2″ to 4″ of rain between now and Saturday evening, with locally higher totals possible. Rain amounts are expected to decrease inland, with the National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Prediction Center calling for totals through Saturday of 1″ or less for most areas north of the I-10/12 corridor.
In addition to the larger rainfall numbers, a prolonged run of winds from the east-to-southeast-to-south between now and the weekend could result in high water and coastal flooding issues for a number of coastal parishes.
Even after the system moves well inland, the outlook remains a wet one across south Louisiana. The First Alert forecast calls for rain likely Sunday, Monday, and even Tuesday. The extended outlook beyond Tuesday continues with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms right into the following weekend. The only benefit of the soggy extended outlook is that many WAFB neighborhoods will stay under 90°, beginning Thursday and potentially continuing into the middle of next week.
