FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance increases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain chances will continue to increase during the afternoon hours this Wednesday to end yet another hot and steamy summer day.
Limited precipitation on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar as we begin our Wednesday. There was a little overnight rain that has resulted in a few wet, slick streets that may be noticeable during your early commute, so be alert and be safe! Otherwise, it’s another fairly typical summer day.
Don’t forget your umbrella later today. We’re anticipating basically a sun/cloud mix, a 40% to 50% coverage of showers/storms (and that may well impact your evening drive) – a high this afternoon in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, it’s going to be partly cloudy and a bit on the steamy side. Expect a low in the mid 70°s and to see an increase in rain coverage Thursday to at least 60%. Then, the high will top out around 90°.
