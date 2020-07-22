Eye doctor sees an increase in contact lens purchases due to mask wearing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Wearing a face mask everyday has been an adjustment for many people but for those who wear glasses, they’re coming across some unique challenges that may have them switching to a different alternative.
“I put on the mask and realized that every time I breathe, my glasses would fog up,” Sarah Doucet said. “My manager told me WD-40 might work and it didn’t at all, it probably made it worse.”
Doucet works as a waitress in Lake Charles - a job where you definitely need both eyes and hands. That’s why she said she’s wearing her contact lenses more often.
“[When you wear contact lenses] you have to give your eyes a break and I usually do it about three times a week but I haven’t been able to,” Doucet said.
The foggy mess is a reason why Dr. Mason McCain with McCain Family Eyecare said he’s seeing an increase in people looking to swap out their glasses for contacts.
“We’ve definitely seen an increase in patients wanting to be fit in contact lens,” McCain said. “[We are seeing] patients who may have not worn contacts for years or maybe trying contacts for the first time.”
According to the CDC, there is currently no evidence to suggest contact lens wearers are more at risk for getting COVID-19 than glass wearers. But there are some safety precautions people should be taking.
“People should always wash their hands thoroughly [and] don’t sleep in your contacts,” McCain said. “Daily lenses are a great option so you don’t have to worry as much about the upkeep of the lens.”
For people who prefer their glasses, McCain recommends wearing a mask with a metal noise piece.
“I’ve also seen people using the medical/surgical tape like first aide kit tape and just putting it right across the top line of their mask.”
