Eugene A. Young, former BREC superintendent who served for 42 years, dies at age 92

Young’s career at BREC began in 1952 when he was hired as Assistant Superintendent. He was appointed Superintendent eight years later. During his tenure, BREC became one of the first four public recreation and park departments to be nationally accredited in 1994. Under his leadership, BREC also won the prestigious National Gold Medal Award for excellence in the field of Park and Recreation Management twice, in 1975 and 1991, as well as the National Association of Counties Organizational Award and numerous other awards and honors from recreation professional groups.