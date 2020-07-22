EBR School System delays start of face-to-face learning through Labor Day; will offer all virtual learning option

“We know the fall semester will look and feel different from those of the past. Just as none of us could have predicted the past four months, the future remains uncertain,” said Leslie M. Brown, incoming EBRPSS Superintendent. “Time and time again, the unity and collective strength of the EBR team has proven itself resilient. In order to meet our challenges, we will continue to work together in the midst of these unprecedented times. More than ever, we thank our educators for their commitment, and we thank our students and families for their flexibility and perseverance. United with our community partners, we continue to seek ways for collaboration and coordination of resources to move us forward.”