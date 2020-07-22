Drive-thru school supply giveaway being held Saturday in Baton Rouge

The Pack the Sack giveaway event will be held Saturday, July 25. (Source: Office of LaMont Cole)
By Rachael Thomas | July 22, 2020 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated July 22 at 3:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilman for District 7, LaMont Cole, is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway, but it will be a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

This year, the Pack the Sack event will be held in a drive-thru format. It’s scheduled for July 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MLK Community Center, located at 4000 Gus Young Ave. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.

Students will be given school supplies and face masks.

Other sponsors of the event include:

  • MLK Community Center
  • The CEO Mind
  • New Hope Baptist Church
  • Entergy
  • Representative Larry Selders
  • Magnolia Peace Officers
  • Representative Ted James
  • Jess Bra Closet
  • Perfect 10 Production
  • Republic Services
The Pack the Sack giveaway event will be held Saturday, July 25. (Source: Office of LaMont Cole)

For more details about the event, or for questions, call Cole’s legislative assistant, Twahna Harris, at 225-389-3182 or email tpharris@brla.gov.

