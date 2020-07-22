Drive-thru school supply giveaway being held Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilman for District 7, LaMont Cole, is hosting a back-to-school supply giveaway, but it will be a little different this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
This year, the Pack the Sack event will be held in a drive-thru format. It’s scheduled for July 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the MLK Community Center, located at 4000 Gus Young Ave. Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m.
Students will be given school supplies and face masks.
Other sponsors of the event include:
- MLK Community Center
- The CEO Mind
- New Hope Baptist Church
- Entergy
- Representative Larry Selders
- Magnolia Peace Officers
- Representative Ted James
- Jess Bra Closet
- Perfect 10 Production
- Republic Services
For more details about the event, or for questions, call Cole’s legislative assistant, Twahna Harris, at 225-389-3182 or email tpharris@brla.gov.
