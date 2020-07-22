Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge announces plans for returning to school in fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools in the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge are scheduled to reopen in early August, officials with the diocese announced Wednesday, July 22.
Start dates for all diocesan, parochial, and private schools that are part of the Catholic school district are listed online here. Officials with the diocese say schools have begun communicating plans with faculty, staff, and parents.
Diocese officials say reopening plans are being tailored to each school’s need and that there is not a “one size fits all” plan for the entire district, however, all schools are following guidelines laid out by the Louisiana Department of Education. Some of these guidelines include the maximum number of people allowed in a classroom in order to allow for proper social distancing.
School officials have also been working with consultants from Our Lady of the Lake on classroom configurations, how to have lunch/recess, and best practices for walking in the hallways between classes.
Start and end times will be determined by each school. Those times may need to be staggered to help parents with carpool traffic if public bus service is not available due to the pandemic.
Some schools will have daily temperature checks, and some may have parents answer health-related questions each morning via an app. Again, the decisions will be made by each school to best suit their needs.
Diocese officials say recess will be different as students will not be allowed to play on equipment or participate in any contact sports. Lunches will either be delivered to each classroom or they will be served in a grab-and-go format to be eaten either in the classroom or outdoors depending on weather.
While some school districts are offering online options, the diocese says it will partner with parents directly for such requests. School officials say they ideally want students in the classroom in person in order to better develop their relationships with teachers and peers. The diocese says it will consider online learning on a case-by-case basis.
