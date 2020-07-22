Baton Rouge teachers hold rally in protest of returning to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to the concerns of many teachers, they made their feelings heard loud and clear Wednesday afternoon (July 22) at an organized rally.
Some teachers in East Baton Rouge Parish have gotten their wish, with in-person classes being delayed until after Labor Day, but there was still a peaceful Stand for Safety rally held Wednesday.
Some teachers and staff members are concerned about returning to the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Members from organizations like the Louisiana Association of Educators and the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers gathered Wednesday, holding up signs in front of the school board office. They don’t feel it’s safe for teachers and students to return to school in August. They believe EBR school officials should make sure cases are down consistently for two weeks before deciding.
“Anybody that goes into the field of education is not going there because of the money. Everybody know we don’t make a lot of money, so there’s a genuine love for children and working for children, but at the same time, we have families, we have children of our own, we have parents, and we want to make sure that we don’t bring COVID home to any of those individuals,” said Angela Reams-Brown, president of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers.
Reams-Brown says she recognizes this is going to be a very difficult time for parents who have to work everyday, but still, she believes coronavirus cases have got to go down before school officials even consider moving into the hybrid model of learning.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé will have more on the rally tonight on 9News at 10.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.