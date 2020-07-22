Baton Rouge teachers hold rally in protest of returning to campus amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Anybody that goes into the field of education is not going there because of the money. Everybody know we don’t make a lot of money, so there’s a genuine love for children and working for children, but at the same time, we have families, we have children of our own, we have parents, and we want to make sure that we don’t bring COVID home to any of those individuals,” said Angela Reams-Brown, president of the East Baton Rouge Federation of Teachers.