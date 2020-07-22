Ascension, Livingston Parish public schools to stay with current reopening plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The superintendents of public schools in both Ascension and Livingston parishes tell WAFB’s Lester Duhé they intend to stay with their previously announced reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year, as of Wednesday, July 22.
The statements from Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander and Livingston Parish Superintendent Alan Joe Murphy came on the same day the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) announced it would delay the start of face-to-face learning through Labor Day.
EBRPSS Superintendent Leslie Brown also said the school system would allow parents to choose a virtual learning option for the entire school year.
Representatives for both Alexander and Murphy said they had fielded numerous questions after both the announcement from EBRPSS and Governor John Bel Edwards announcing Tuesday, July 21 that Louisiana would remain in Phase Two of the White House’s Opening Up America Again guidelines until Aug. 7.
Ascension Parish public schools are still scheduled to start on Aug. 3 and Livingston Parish public schools are scheduled to start on Aug. 7. East Baton Rouge Parish public schools will begin virtually on Aug. 10.
“We continue to work with district, school, and teacher leaders to prepare for the 2020-21 school year. Our teachers are scheduled to officially begin on Aug. 3, and students are scheduled to begin on Aug. 10. While we realize the necessity to always consider adapting as conditions require, our preparations include both online and in-person learning options with those target dates in mind,” Alexander said in a statement to WAFB.
“Yesterday (Tuesday, July 21) Governor Edwards extended the phase 2 order until Friday, Aug. 7. Students are scheduled to return to our campuses on Aug. 7. Therefore, LPPS is currently anticipating opening our schools in phase 2 of recovery. As such Livingston Parish Public schools will follow the phase 2 reopening plans which were released to the public last Thursday. Those phased plans along with additional information regarding enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, student screening, virtual learning options, and a live FAQ document which will be updated daily, by visiting www.lpsb.org and clicking on the LPPS Strong Start Reopening Plan.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.