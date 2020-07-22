Ascension, Livingston Parish public schools to stay with current reopening plans

“Yesterday (Tuesday, July 21) Governor Edwards extended the phase 2 order until Friday, Aug. 7. Students are scheduled to return to our campuses on Aug. 7. Therefore, LPPS is currently anticipating opening our schools in phase 2 of recovery. As such Livingston Parish Public schools will follow the phase 2 reopening plans which were released to the public last Thursday. Those phased plans along with additional information regarding enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, student screening, virtual learning options, and a live FAQ document which will be updated daily, by visiting www.lpsb.org and clicking on the LPPS Strong Start Reopening Plan.