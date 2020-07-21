Teen builds sanitizing boxes and donates them to Baton Rouge hospitals to help fight spread of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Instead of sitting around the house during the pandemic, Savannah Cecchini, 17, decided to build 16 UV-C light sanitizing boxes to help doctors and nurses prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Baton Rouge hospitals.
Cecchini transformed a simple storage container into a sanitizing device.
She says she got the idea off of Facebook from one of her mom’s friends who made one for her house.
“I thought it would be a good idea to donate some to hospitals and make them to help out,” Cecchini tells WAFB’s Austin Kemker.
Hospital staff can put whatever items they want inside the box, as long as they fit. Once the device is turned on, the UV-C light will kill whatever virus or bacteria on the surface.
“We’re orienting the boxes in a place where our staff can have access to them, which allows them to put their personal items in there just to give them that extra feeling of security, making sure these items are sterilized,” said Jeff Mosley, VP of Facilities and Construction at Our Lady of the Lake.
Cecchini donated 11 of the boxes to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Those went directly to the hospital’s COVID-19 units and Emergency Room, where her mom works.
“She’s a nurse and she’s been talking about how difficult it is for the nurses and for the doctors and for the hospital staff and I wanted to do my part during this pandemic and help out and hopefully make a difference and make it easier for them,” Cecchini says.
Cecchini has also donated others to hospitals around Baton Rouge. She says this is just a small thing she can do to help protect those on the front lines of the coronavirus.
" I wish I could do more honestly,” Cecchini says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.