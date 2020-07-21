SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Mentorship Sharks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Mentorship Sharks are stop No. 37 for Sportsline Summer Camp.
The Sharks are coming off their best season in their brief six-year stint, finishing with a .500 record and earning a playoff berth.
Third-year head coach Keith Woods said the next step is to get some continuity from that success but they will have to do it with a less experienced team this season.
“We will have about four seniors on this team; we will have about 32 players before the freshmen get here,” said Woods. “But, we have some young talented kids and I think people will get to see that as the season progresses. If we have a season, they will see there are some young kids at Mentorship Academy that can really play.”
“For this year, I just see us going farther,” added senior wide receiver and cornerback Ian Bell. “We just have to keep working harder, keep grinding. The goal is to outwork everybody else.”
