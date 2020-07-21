Odums focuses on positives of playing football in spring

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head football coach Dawson Odums joined Baton Rouge journalists for a Zoom style news conference on Tuesday, July 21, to respond to the SWAC’s decision to move the football season from the fall to the spring.
Many may have expected Odums to be a “Debbie Downer” on the subject but that was not his attitude at all.
“Can you imagine what A.W. Mumford Stadium will be like on a Saturday night in the springtime?” Odums asked. “Where the weather is pleasant, where the environment is electric? Grilling ... in March. Can you smell that off the Mississippi River? I don’t know what negatives you want me to point out, but from a positive standpoint, I think we could be onto something that could be very, very remarkable and magical spring of ’21.”
Men’s and women’s cross country, women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball are also affected by the decision to move fall sports to the spring.
Officials said the plan for football includes a seven-game conference schedule beginning with an eight-week training period in January 2021. Each team will play a total of six conference games (four divisional/two non-divisional) with the option to play one non-conference game.
Organizers with the Bayou Classic have also moved the annual rivalry between Southern and Grambling to the spring but an exact date has not yet been announced.
