Sheriff Bobby Webre honors Ascension healthcare heroes

Sheriff Bobby Webre named Coroner Dr. John Fraiche and OLOL Ascension Medical Director Dr. Chris Trevino as Honorary Sheriff for the month of July. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Lindsley | July 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 4:10 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sheriff Bobby Webre has honored two Ascension healthcare heroes.

According to Webre, he is honoring Coroner Dr. John Fraiche and OLOL Ascension Medical Director Dr. Chris Trevino as an Honorary Sheriff for the month of July 2020. The announcement came on Tuesday, July 21.

According to a press release Webre, wanted to recognize them both for their steadfast efforts during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Both, Dr. Fraiche and Dr. Trevino demonstrate commitment and dedication to quality healthcare for the people and families of this region not only during Covid-19 but daily.

“I take great pride in recognizing two of Ascension’s Healthcare Heroes,” said Sheriff Bobby Webre. “Law enforcement officers and health care providers both understand the importance of getting it right the first time. These men represent their profession at its best, and I am thankful for the vigilance and care.”

