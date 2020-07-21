SOURCE: EBR School System will not start face-to-face learning until after Labor Day; virtual news conference scheduled for July 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A source tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) will postpone face-to-face learning until after Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. The school system will not start virtual learning until Aug. 10, the source told WAFB.
The school system announced Tuesday, July 21 that incoming Superintendent Leslie Brown will address the media via a virtual news conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22 regarding updates to the school system’s reopening plan.
