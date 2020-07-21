Organizations show support for BRPD after new Police Union billboards

“The city-parish was in the process of identifying funding for a police pay raise when the coronavirus pandemic began,” said Chief Operating Officer for the City-Parish of East Baton Rouge Darryl Gissel. “In December 2019, we received the results of an organizational and operational assessment of the Baton Rouge Police Department’s $93.5 million operating budget, conducted by Management Partners. In March 2020, the city-parish negotiations with Baton Rouge Police Union for a new police contract were substantially complete. Police pay was the final aspect of the negotiations, and the city-parish was committed to utilizing the savings identified in the organizational and operational assessment towards funding a police pay raise. The savings require structural changes in the police department, implemented over time, which would require support from the police union.