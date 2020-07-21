Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, 4 others arrested in $60 million bribery case

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others are under arrest in connection with a $61 million federal public corruption racketeering conspiracy U.S. Attorney David DeVillers says is “likely the largest money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
The others charged in the scheme outlined in an 81-page affidavit unsealed Tuesday are Jeffrey Longstreth, advisor to Householder; former Ohio Republican Party chairman and consultant Matthew Borges; Neil Clark of Grant Street Consultants in Columbus and Juan Cespedes, co-founder of The Oxley Group in Columbus.
The men are accused of conspiracy to participate in racketeering and face up to 20 years in prison.
The arrests are related to House Bill 6, the FirstEnergy nuclear bailout bill for Ohio’s two nuclear power plants that lawmakers passed last year, court records show. It adds a new fee to all electricity bills and directs more than $150 million annually for the next six years to the plants.
“Make no mistake, these allegations are bribery,” DeVillers said, adding “This was quid pro quo. This was pay to play.
An FBI spokesman confirmed earlier Tuesday FBI agents were on scene conducting law enforcement activity in the area of Householder’s farm in Glenford in connection with the case.
According to court records, a group named Generation Now also was charged as a corporation in the case.
The FBI alleges in a criminal complaint Generation Now received $60 million from an unidentified company over the past three years. In exchange, Householder and the others arrested Tuesday worked to pass the nuclear plant bailout and block attempts to overturn it.
Then, the complaint states, Householder and the other suspects used the money to add to his political power and war chest.
FirstEnergy Corp., whose former subsidiaries owned the plants, donated heavily to Householder’s campaigns and his backers in the Ohio House. The utility’s political action committee contributed $25,000 to Householder’s campaign in 2018, according to an analysis by Common Cause Ohio, a government watchdog.
The arrests Tuesday are not the end of the case, not by a long shot, DeVillers said.
FBI agents were knocking on a lot of doors and serving a lot of affidavits as they continued to investigate and follow the money.
DeVillers and the head of the FBI Cincinnati Office, Special Agent Chris Hoffman, both made it clear public corruption is a priority of their offices because it violates the public trust.
Hoffman said this is a warning “from city councils to the statehouse - all forms of public corruption are unacceptable.”
DeVillers, a recent Trump appointee, shot down any concerns the case might be politically motivated.
“I don’t care what party they are in or who they work for. This is what this office does,” he said.
State lawmakers and other elected officials expressed dismay and shock at Householder’s arrest early Tuesday.
“Today is a sad day. Ohioans deserve to know that their elected officials are working hard every day so that people in our state can have a better life,” said State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati.
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester Township said he was “very surprised."
“I would encourage everyone not to jump to any conclusions. Don’t pass any judgement until more information is gathered or released, and remember, in the United States, all people are considered innocent until proven guilty.”
After federal officials outlined their complex and lengthy case against Householder and the others, elected officials issued a flurry of statements urging Householder to step down.
Virtually all state office holders called on him to resign, including Republicans Gov. Mike DeWine, Attorney General Dave Yost and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
LaRose tweeted his comments out before federal officials finished their news conference.
Yost said the House should eject their Speaker if he doesn’t step down.
‘Larry Householder sold out the people of Ohio in exchange for power and dirty money. The 81-page sworn affidavit filed today shows plainly he cannot be trusted to act in the public interest, or trusted with public authority,” Yost said in statement. “He is entitled to a presumption of innocence regarding the criminality of his acts, but he is entitled to no presumption of continuance in office. He should resign immediately. If he refuses, the House should eject him under Article II, section 6 of the Ohio Constitution.’
“The allegations made today are very detailed, they are very serious, and they are very troubling to me, and undoubtedly, to the people of Ohio,” said Senate President Larry Obhof, R-Medina.
“Every member of the Ohio legislature has a sacred trust with the citizens of this state, and the people deserve the honest services of their elected representatives.”The seriousness and gravity of the allegations cast a dark shadow over the People’s House. It is clear that he cannot continue to lead the Ohio House of Representatives. He should resign.”
Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper said in a statement the revelations in the criminal complaint against Householder and his associates “tell the tale of conspirators who have been at this for a long time and know how to evade accountability for their corrupt actions. That’s because, for decades, the culture of Columbus and the Ohio Statehouse under GOP leadership is fundamentally one of corruption, kickbacks and pay-to-play.
“Keep in mind -- there are two other FBI investigations still active into Ohio Republican politicians, one involving the former Republican Speaker of the House and one involving a major Republican donor and former charter school operator. According to the criminal complaint, Larry Householder didn’t stop his activities when these investigations were revealed -- he stepped on the gas.
Pepper continued: “As the U.S. attorney indicated, this investigation is ongoing, and we will wait to hear all the facts as they emerge. However, given what was revealed in today’s complaint and the taint of corruption over Ohio legislative activity, we believe Speaker Householder should step down from leadership immediately as he avails himself of his due process rights.
“Our greatest hope for Ohio is that those officials who have defrauded the taxpayers and abused the people’s trust finally have a moment of accountability, whether that comes from the legal system or at the ballot box this November.”
Householder and the four other men made initial appearances in court before federal Magistrate Judge Stephanie Bowman in Cincinnati. They were not required to enter a plea and were ordered to be released on their own recognizance.
Their travel is limited to the southern district of Ohio and they are prohibited having contact with anyone connected with the case, obtaining new passports and having firearms. Householder agreed to remove firearms from his home by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Preliminary hearings were set for Aug. 6.
Householder became House speaker in January 2019, pulling off a surprise victory over then-State Rep. Ryan Smith by gaining the edge by getting support from Democrats.
This is not the feds’ first case against him. It is the second time they have investigated him, court records show. They looked into allegations in 2004 that Householder and his aides took kickbacks from vendors and traded legislation for campaign contributions. Householder left office in 2004 when he was term-limited. The investigation ended in 2006 with no charges filed.
Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley called for the repeal of House Bill 6.
He issued a statement saying:
“Those of us who stood up to the culture of corruption in Columbus and opposed the HB6 billion-dollar bailout knew it was terrible for Ohio, but didn’t realize how deep the corruption was! We stood up for clean energy in the middle of a swamp!
“Not only did HB6 impose one of the largest tax hikes ever on Ohioans, it repealed Ohio’s renewable clean energy standards—notoriously becoming the only state to ever do so—at a time when renewable energy jobs are the future and a path to better jobs for Ohioans. Of course, the corrupt Columbus politicians put their pocketbooks ahead of our kid’s interests in having a cleaner environment.
“In light of the indictments coming out today, I call on the Ohio General Assembly and Governor DeWine to immediately repeal the most crony corrupt bailout bill in the history of our state. And they should re-adopt renewable clean energy standards as the bare minimum first step to disinfect Ohio!”
Householder is the second Ohio House speaker to come under federal investigation in as many years.
Former Republican Speaker Cliff Rosenberger quit after he was investigated in 2018 by the FBI who looked into his travel and a condo he rented from a wealthy GOP donor.
Rosenberger has said he broke no laws and was not charged. At last check, the investigation remained open.
