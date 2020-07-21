Ochsner extends COVID-19 prevalence study in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health officials with Ochsner Health say they have extended their Baton Rouge COVID-19 Prevalence Study through Friday, July 24.
The study both free COVID-19 testing and antibody testing to a representative sample of residents in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston parishes. The study is led by researchers at Ochsner in cooperation with Pennigton Biomedical Research Center.
Daryl Cetnar, a spokesperson for Ochsner Health, says the all-inclusive study aims to test a representation of a mini-Baton Rouge. Researchers have extended the study to ensure they are able to include all ages, races, and sexes in the study.
If you are interested in participating in the study, click here. Participants must be 18 years or older and a resident of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension or Livingston parishes, and must not have previously tested positive for COVID-19. If you have previously tested negative for COVID-19 you can still be eligible for the study.
Participants who are in need of transportation to a testing site can call 504-703-8283 for assistance.
If selected to participate in the study, volunteers will be contacted via text message.
When volunteers arrive at the testing site they will need to:
- verbally give consent to be in the study
- answer some survey questions
- get a swab and a blood draw
Cetnar says testing is free of charge for participants and test results will be back in less than one week.
“Results will provide valuable insights into the rate of active infections and previous exposure to the virus in the region,” Cetnar said.
All who participate in the study will be entered to win one of 100 $50 gift cards. Winners of the drawing will be randomly selected one week after the study ends.
