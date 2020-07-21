Northwestern State alumna Carley McCord named 2020 Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award winner

“I know I speak for all of us at Northwestern State, especially in the athletic department, when I say how touched we are that the Southland Conference has chosen to honor Carley McCord with this year’s Louis Bonnette Award. When I think of Carley, the word inspiring comes to mind in everything she did. If Carley wanted something, she went out and got it. It wasn’t given to her, she earned it. She worked so hard. We loved seeing her on the sidelines of NSU Demon games. You knew the mornings she woke up and knew she was covering the Demons, there was a little extra giddy-up in her step. You knew she couldn’t wait to get to Turpin Stadium or someplace else, because she’d get to see her favorite people in the world. The talent that she had, the dedication, the preparation she gave, that’s why she is so deserving of this award. Northwestern State loved Carley McCord, she loved Northwestern State and we will always love Carley McCord. We are proud of her for this honor.”