Motorcyclist killed in Tangipahoa Parish crash

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) -A Kentwood man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night, according to Louisiana State Police Troop L.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on LA 1054 north of LA 40 in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 34-year-old Christopher J. Acosta Jr. of Kentwood.
Troopers say Acosta was traveling northbound on LA 1054 on a Harley Davidson motorcycle. As the roadway curved to the right, the motorcycle continued straight and traveled off the roadway. Acosta then struck a drainage culvert and was ejected.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Acosta was wearing an approved DOT helmet, and impairment is not suspected.
