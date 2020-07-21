LSU’s Stevens, Stingley named to Thorpe Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety JaCoby Stevens and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. have been named to the Thorpe Award watch list.
Stevens is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in 2019 and was a second-team All-SEC selection on the national championship team. He is LSU’s leading returning tackler. In 2019, he had 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
Stingley is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore who was a consensus All-America in 2019. He started all 15 games and finished his freshman year leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He also tied an SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in LSU’s 37-10 win over Georgia.
The Thorpe Award is presented annually to the best defensive back in college football. Three Tigers have won the award, with safety Grant Delpit being the recipient in 2019. The previous LSU winners were Patrick Peterson (2010) and Morris Claiborne (2011).
