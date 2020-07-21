LSU student creates mental health hotline to combat stigmas in Black communities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tai Lambert, a psychology major at LSU, founded the Black Mental Health Hotline (BMHH) to help increase access to counseling services for under-served communities.
”We wanted to make this something accessible; it can be very difficult to pay out of pocket for psychological consultation,” said Lambert.
Lambert says the 24-hour hotline will launch Aug. 1 and will be free and open to the public. She hopes it will serve as a chance to break negative stigmas rooted in Black communities about getting professional mental help.
”This hotline is supposed to make it more accessible for people to go and call someone instead of calling a family member, because I understand that it can be difficult and there is a lack of understanding about mental health,” she said.
Lambert says anyone who needs help can call the hotline to receive immediate counseling. She says this is the first step towards long-term professional care.
“After the person expresses their grievances, we’ll let the caller know what resources are also available in the community for them to use in case they want to carry out this process further. Mental health can become something as serious as physical health, and there is nothing wrong with you reaching out to someone to express your grievances and express yourself, because it can go a long way,” said Lambert.
Lambert says they’re now looking for licensed mental health specialists and social workers to volunteer for the hotline. Volunteers can email Lambert at tlamb@lsu.org.
The hotline number is 1-833-800-2644.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.