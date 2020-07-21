Investigators seek tips about suspected arson of home on Onterio St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators believe arson is the cause of an overnight fire that damaged a home on Onterio Street.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21. When firefighters arrived, the back of the house was burning.
Officials say firefighters were dispatched to the same address earlier on Monday, July 20.
Investigators did not say why they believe arson is the cause.
If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, or you can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
