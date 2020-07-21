Grilled Catfish Salad

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Poached or grilled fish salads are regularly presented at gatherings and events across Louisiana. Often on the floating places of the Mississippi River, a fishing line or two dangling over the decks would produce plentiful Blue Channel catfish to serve this refreshing salad!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients for Marinade:
3 (5–8 ounce) catfish fillets
¼ cup melted butter
¼ cup Steen's™ Cane Syrup
1 tbsp dried thyme
1 tbsp dried basil
1 tbsp cracked black pepper
salt to taste
Ingredients for Salad:
6 red leaf lettuce leaves
6 romaine lettuce leaves
6 mache lettuce leaves
6 curly endive leaves
½ cup crumbled blue cheese
1 cup blue cheese dressing
cracked black pepper to taste
6 cherry tomatoes
Method:
Preheat a grill to high heat according to manufacturer’s directions.
In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients for marinade and mix to blend. Add fillets and marinate approximately 30 minutes.
When ready, remove from marinade and place fish on hot grill. Charbroil fillets 3–5 minutes on each side or until fish is cooked to desired doneness. Remove and keep warm.
Place 1 piece of red leaf lettuce on each salad plate as a base.
In a large mixing bowl, combine all remaining lettuces and break into appropriate serving-sized pieces. Place one handful of mixed lettuces on top of each red leaf lettuce.
Using a sharp knife, cut grilled catfish into 1-inch slices. Place an equal amount of fish pieces on top of each salad, then sprinkle with crumbled blue cheese.
Top with salad dressing and season to taste with pepper. Garnish with tomatoes and enjoy.
