Gov. Edwards says Louisiana will stay in Phase 2 until Aug. 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards says the state will remain in Phase Two of reopening the economy for an additional two weeks, until Friday, Aug. 7.
The governor’s executive order for Phase Two was previously set to expire Friday, July 24. Edwards made the announcement during a news conference about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, July 21.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health announced 1,737 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.