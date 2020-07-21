Gov. Edwards to hold press conference at 2:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will hold a press conference Tuesday, July 21 to announce the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19 in Louisiana.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. We will carry it live on our over-the-air broadcast, as well as on all of our digital platforms.
It’s been almost one month since Gov. Edwards extended the order for Louisiana to remain in Phase 2 of reopening.
Additionally, he issued a statewide mask mandate on Saturday, July 11. That order is set to expire later this week.
Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise as the impact of Fourth of July celebrations being felt across the state.
As of Tuesday, July 20, 99% of new cases being reported are due to community spread and 45% of those cases are individuals aged 29 and under.
