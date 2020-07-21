FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer heat rules the day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer heat and humidity will be the rule of the day, though it likely won’t remain dry throughout the afternoon.
Steamy, but dry pretty much sums up your out-the-door weather Tuesday morning. Expect partly cloudy skies in the morning and more of a sun/cloud mix this afternoon. There will be 30% to 40% rain coverage, a high of 93° and you’re describing a relatively typical July day!
Overnight, not much change from the ongoing “steam machine.” There will be a low of 76°.
Wednesday, perhaps a slightly better chance you’ll need your umbrella with a 50% coverage of showers/storms. The daytime high Wednesday will be in the lower 90°s,
which means another “feels like” temperature in the lower triple digits!
