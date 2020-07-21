FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry conditions Tuesday night, rain picks up Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rains moved into many WAFB neighborhoods earlier than expected on Tuesday, but they did provide a payoff for much of the Baton Rouge metro area.
With the early arrival of showers and clouds, some neighborhoods failed to hit the 90s for afternoon, and for many of those that did hit 90° or more, the rains knocked those temperatures back into the 80°s for much of the afternoon.
In addition, the earlier arrival of rains “worked over” the local atmosphere, eating up much of the instability that fuels local storms. As a result, the evening drive was fairly quiet across much of metro Baton Rouge and a good portion of the WAFB region.
The WAFB area will stay dry through the night with a mostly-dry morning start for Wednesday. Daybreak temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with highs on Wednesday in the low 90s. But be ready for a return of afternoon scattered showers and storms.
The bigger weather story deals with an elongated tropical wave, tagged by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) this afternoon as Invest 91L. That wave extends from the southeastern Gulf southward over western Cuba as of Tuesday afternoon. 90L is expected to move ahead to the west-northwest across the Gulf through the workweek.
While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has posted 91L with just a 40% chance of tropical development over the next several days, the Storm Team believes that this disturbance has a decent chance of becoming a depression as it crosses the Gulf. And since nine in ten depressions become tropical storms, there is a chance that 90L could become Tropical Storm Hanna before moving inland along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
While most of the available guidance takes the tropical low into Texas, Louisiana interests need to monitor this system closely through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Even if it fails to become a depression (or tropical storm) and moves into Texas, it could still prove to be a prolific rainmaker for some of Louisiana’s southern parishes.
We are also watching the remnants of Invest 90L, which fizzled as it moved onto the Texas coast today. Indeed, some of today’s rains were linked to the broad circulation associated with 90L, although most of the storms behaved more like sea-breeze driven clusters. Note that the afternoon storms included a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for western portions of the greater BR metro area during the afternoon.
In addition, as of this afternoon, the NHC has upgraded invest 99L to Tropical Depression #7. located in the central tropical Atlantic. T.D. #7 is well on its way to becoming Tropical Storm Gonzalo, and while it is not an immediate threat to land, the forecast takes the system at tropical-storm strength across the southern islands of the eastern Caribbean this weekend.
