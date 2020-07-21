As federal unemployment benefits scheduled to come to an end, Urban League of Louisiana hosting virtual job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Urban League of Louisiana is hosting a virtual job fair Friday, July 24.
The virtual event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Those seeking jobs will be able to connect with current openings in essential industries, such as places like Walmart, Bollinger, Peter Mayer, Waffle House, Volunteers of America, and Amazon.
With extra federal unemployment benefits scheduled to end the week of July 20, the Urban League of Louisiana is encouraging people to not get too comfortable with those benefits and seek work now.
Click here to register for the job fair.
Click here for more details about the event.
