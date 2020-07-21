Elderly woman dies in crash on LA 38 in St. Helena Parish

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that left an elderly woman dead on Monday, July 20.
Investigators say the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Monday as Caroline R. Kiff, 78, of Kentwood, attempted to turn from LA 38 toward the driveway of Bebo’s Casino in front of a Freightliner truck.
The Freightliner truck impacted Kiff’s vehicle and pushed it backward while rotating until it impacted a pickup truck, according to Louisiana State Police.
Investigators say Kiff was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.
She died several hours later, authorities say.
Investigators say they do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the crash.
