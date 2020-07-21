Deputies asking for public’s help in identifying suspect wanted in check fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public to help them identify a suspect wanted for check fraud.
According to the sheriff’s office spokesperson, the woman in the photo above is wanted for depositing multiple counterfeit checks and then making withdrawals from the victim’s checking account without authorization.
The fraudulent transactions happened at a bank located on Coursey Boulevard on December 24, 2019.
Anyone with any information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest.
