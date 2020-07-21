COVID-19 vaccine for high risk individuals being tested in Baton Rouge

By Samantha Morgan | July 21, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT - Updated July 21 at 11:33 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Individuals at high risk for contracting COVID-19 but have not yet are needed for a study being conducted in Baton Rouge.

Meridian, which is a clinical research company, is currently conducting the study in six states; Louisiana, Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, New York and South Dakota.

Eligible participants…

  • Must be age 18+ (19+ in Nebraska)
  • May receive compensation for time and travel
  • Will receive an investigational COVID-19 vaccine or placebo at no cost
  • Do not need insurance to join this study

As part of this study, Meridian is also seeking people who meet one of the following criteria…

  • Essential workers, such as healthcare workers, first responders, manufacturing/factory workers, transit workers, etc. (People who may be in close, regular contact with infected persons)
  • People with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, asthma, etc.
  • Healthy individuals age 18+ with no known history of COVID-19
  • People age 65+

CLICK HERE to register to be part of this study.

For more information, call (912) 623-2240 .

