COVID-19 vaccine for high risk individuals being tested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Individuals at high risk for contracting COVID-19 but have not yet are needed for a study being conducted in Baton Rouge.
Meridian, which is a clinical research company, is currently conducting the study in six states; Louisiana, Georgia, Maryland, Nebraska, New York and South Dakota.
Eligible participants…
- Must be age 18+ (19+ in Nebraska)
- May receive compensation for time and travel
- Will receive an investigational COVID-19 vaccine or placebo at no cost
- Do not need insurance to join this study
As part of this study, Meridian is also seeking people who meet one of the following criteria…
- Essential workers, such as healthcare workers, first responders, manufacturing/factory workers, transit workers, etc. (People who may be in close, regular contact with infected persons)
- People with underlying health conditions, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, asthma, etc.
- Healthy individuals age 18+ with no known history of COVID-19
- People age 65+
CLICK HERE to register to be part of this study.
For more information, call (912) 623-2240 .
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.