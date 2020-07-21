Ascension Parish government makes preps ahead of possible tropical weather

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Government officials in Ascension Parish are making preparations now for possible tropical weather approaching the Gulf of Mexico.
The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are monitoring tropical weather development that could cause some heavy rainfall in the parish.
Ascension officials say starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, DPW personnel will close the gates at the Marvin Braud pumping station to begin drawing down water levels ahead of potentially heavy rainfall associated with tropical weather.
Crews will also be monitoring the Sorrento and Henderson Bayou pumping stations and will turn them on if necessary.
Residents of Ascension Parish can sign up for emergency bulletins from the parish government at www.ascensionparish.net.
