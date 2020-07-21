Ascension Parish government makes preps ahead of possible tropical weather

Ascension Parish government makes preps ahead of possible tropical weather
Marvin Braud Pumping Station (Source: Ascension Parish)
By Rachael Thomas | July 21, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated July 21 at 4:48 PM

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Government officials in Ascension Parish are making preparations now for possible tropical weather approaching the Gulf of Mexico.

The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are monitoring tropical weather development that could cause some heavy rainfall in the parish.

RELATED>>> Tropical development chances trending higher for Gulf & Atlantic disturbances

Ascension officials say starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, DPW personnel will close the gates at the Marvin Braud pumping station to begin drawing down water levels ahead of potentially heavy rainfall associated with tropical weather.

Crews will also be monitoring the Sorrento and Henderson Bayou pumping stations and will turn them on if necessary.

Residents of Ascension Parish can sign up for emergency bulletins from the parish government at www.ascensionparish.net.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.