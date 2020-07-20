Torchy’s Tacos announces grand opening date

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Mark your calenders Baton Rouge Torchy’s Tacos has announced a grand opening date.
According to Torchy’s, the LSU Nicholson Gateway location will officially be open on Wednesday, July 22. Hours of operation:
- Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Sunday: 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
The restaurant will also be releasing its “Louisiana exclusive” taco the Bayou Pirate, and much more.
Torchy’s Tacos is based out of Austin Texas and they live to serve “damn good tacos.”
The Nicholson Gateway opening will be the third Louisiana location. The other two locations can be found in Lake Charles and Shreveport.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.