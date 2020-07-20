This little piggy went to market... literally

LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - For the first time in months, going to the grocery store was fun, not scary, all thanks to a pig.
“Only in Loranger you try to go grocery shopping and have a big pig come greet you,” Amanda Bonura said on her Facebook post.
The big fella was wandering in the parking lot, just looking for someone a friend.
“He was very friendly just wanted to be pet,” Bonura said. “They eventually found the owners and returned him home safely.”
The lost piggy wasn’t far from home and he was returned to his owners.
