Tails wagging in anticipation for reopening of dog park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Like an anxious puppy, pet lovers are excited to know another dog park is reopening, but with limited hours.
BREC’s Burbank Dog will open starting Monday, July 20 at 4 p.m. The park has been closed ever since the Stay at Home order was issued back in March.
Parks were allowed to reopen under the Phase 2 guidelines, but BREC said it was unable to reopen the park because the organization didn’t have enough staffing to monitor all of its parks.
BREC has 180 facilities under its service. Making sure everyone stays safe is the organization’s top priority.
The Burbank Park will be officially open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Officials say this will gradually be extended as the reopening process moves forward.
For more information about the BREC guidelines and restrictions, CLICK HERE.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.