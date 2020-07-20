SU announces plans for fall 2020 semester

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has announced plans for the upcoming fall 2020 semester as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
According to the university, all students will have three options for classes:
- Online
- In-person
- Hybrid
According to university officials, all online classes will be done through moodle unless otherwise stated. For students taking in-person classes, the maximum occupancy is 15 students, at least a 50% decrease from normal class sizes.
The university is also taking additional steps by asking students to wear face coverings when they cannot properly maintain social distancing, holding temperature checks at designated checkpoints, and providing all in-person classrooms with sanitation stations for students to use.
Students and faculty will have access to COVID-19 testing. For faculty, this can be done through CareSouth, health consultations, and medical treatment from Ochsner Health. Students will continue to receive the same services via the Student Health Center.
