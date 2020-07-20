Stephenson Technology Corp. secures $25 million for Cyber Protection of Port Fourchon

“Thanks to the overwhelming support of the entire Louisiana congressional delegation, Governor Edwards and his administration, and LED – our team at STC is positioned to tackle the nation’s most difficult challenges,” said STC President Jeff Moulton. “The PORTUNUS system will have a direct impact on major intelligence agencies within the U.S. Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness environment, as well as the intelligence operations of the four military services. It will be designed to create cyber-secure efficiencies in the processes of collecting information from available database sources and analyzing it to produce actionable intelligence in a single pane of glass.”