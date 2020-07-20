St. Helena Parish School District releases reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

First Week of School - We plan to stagger our students’ return to school during the first week as shown below. We will spend time with each grade level to review the new protocols. Students are to report on their assigned day only. So, for example, if your child is in PreK, he/she will only report (virtually or in person) on Monday, August 3rd and login virtually on Friday, August 7th. Each school will provide information regarding the weekly schedules, class assignments, and other matters.