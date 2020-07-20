St. Helena Parish School District releases reopening plan for 2020-2021 school year

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. Helena Parish School District have released their reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
Parents with any questions about the reopening plan should email hawks@sthpk-12.net or contact their child’s school.
Planning for the 2020-2021 school year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging. Weekly planning meetings with various staff have been held since April, parent and teacher surveys were completed, data from the first week of Jumpstart 2020 program was collected, and a simulation of a school day was conducted. All of the collected information was used to decide what path the school district will take for its school re-opening.
Parents will have the option to select from the following:
- Full-time eLearning - students will work from home virtually during the school day.
- Blended Model - Black and Gold Week - students will attend school by rotating each week. Example – students in the Black Group will attend school during week 1, while students in the Gold Group will attend school during week 2. This schedule will rotate during the school year. Siblings will attend school together during the same week.
Please review the entire plan HERE.
Simulation of a School Day - Approximately 30 individuals participated in a simulation that reflects the operational changes of a school day due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions. Participants gained a lot of valuable insight during the exercise. A debriefing meeting was held to review the experience. Some concerns that were shared included teacher apprehension about handling school supplies brought from home, reducing the number of high-contact points, and the appropriate measures to handle non-related COVID-19 illnesses.
Click HERE to see the video.
NEXT STEPS FOR PARENTS
- Please review the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) before registering for full-time eLearning.
- If you would like to register for full-time eLearning, please Click HERE to register.
First Week of School - We plan to stagger our students’ return to school during the first week as shown below. We will spend time with each grade level to review the new protocols. Students are to report on their assigned day only. So, for example, if your child is in PreK, he/she will only report (virtually or in person) on Monday, August 3rd and login virtually on Friday, August 7th. Each school will provide information regarding the weekly schedules, class assignments, and other matters.
