SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Tara Trojans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 36 for Sportsline Summer Camp is with the Tara Trojans.
The Trojans were getting after it on Monday, July 20, as they look to grow from last year’s two-win season. Hansoni Holland has taken over as head coach.
After a two-year stint as an assistant at Plaquemine High, Holland said he was intrigued by the talent level at Tara and thinks his style can get the Trojans to the next level.
Five of their seven losses in 2019 were by one possession, which is why the players believe if everything aligns, they will be in the thick of District 7-4A.
More to come.
